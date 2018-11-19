MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii, HI, November 18- Gasoline prices in Hawaii have risen 7.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $4.11/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 355 stations in Hawaii. This compares with the national average that has fallen 5.6 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.62/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on November 18 in Hawaii have ranged widely over the last five years:

$3.42/g in 2017, $2.87/g in 2016, $2.84/g in 2015, $3.96/g in 2014 and $3.97/g in 2013.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 69.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 2.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has dropped 24.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 7.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Areas near Hawaii and their current gas price climate:

Alaska- $3.33/g, down 14.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.47/g.

Anchorage- $3.19/g, down 4.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.23/g.

Honolulu- $3.69/g, down 7.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.77/g.

For Hawaii Island gas prices and trends visit — www.hawaii247.com/gas

