MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: CUSTOMERS ALONG HULIKOA DRIVE; NORTH KONA, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test on Hulikoa Drive between the hours of 9-10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 20, 2018.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test.

Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal. Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. Robert Ravenscraft., District Supervisor, at 322-0600.

DATE: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2018

TIME: 9:00 A.M. TO 10:00 A.M.

