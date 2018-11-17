By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 4:59 p.m. alarm Saturday (Nov 17) to Kehena Beach in Puna for a reported drowning.

Crews arrived to find bystanders performing CPR on a man in his 30s found on a black sand beach tucked away in a cove at the bottom of Kehena cliffs near the water’s edge. Rescue crews took-over CPR duties and worked for 25-30 minutes on the patient who was then taken up a rocky pathway to a medic unit. The man was transported to Hilo Medical Center with continued resuscitation efforts.

It is undetermined at this time as to what led to the drowning.

