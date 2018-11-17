MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no lane closures on Thursday, 11/22, through Sunday, 11/25, due to the Thanksgiving Weekend Lane Closure Restriction

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) MOUNTAIN VIEW

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 16 on Wednesday, Nov. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for road repairs.

2) SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Marker 0 and 4 on Monday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for grass cutting and shoulder work.

3) VOLCANO (24-HOUR WORK)

24/7 alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 30 near Volcano National Park on Friday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 23, for road repairs.

4) VOLCANO

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 29 south of the Volcano National Park Entrance on Monday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 21, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 11) —

1) NAALEHU

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile marker 65 and 69 on Monday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for grass cutting and shoulder work.

2) NORTH KONA

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile marker 115 and 116 on Monday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for grass cutting and shoulder work.

3) PUNALUU

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 11) in both directions at mile marker 57 in the vicinity of Punalu’u Black Sand Beach on Monday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for tree clearing operations.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile marker 5 and 6 on Monday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 21 & Friday, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for grass cutting and shoulder work.

2) HILO TO ONOMEA

Alternating lane closure on Bay Front Highway/Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Markers 2.45 and 9.78 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waiaama Stream Bridge on Monday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 21, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work.

3) SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile marker 13 and 15 in the vicinity of Kolekole Bridge and Chin Chuck Road on Monday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for grass cutting and shoulder work.

4) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 6.6 to 7.1 at Papaikou on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Monday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

5) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 3.6 in Wainaku on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Monday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

— KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250) —

1) NORTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between Mile Marker 6 and 7 on Monday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov.21, and Friday, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

1) NORTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between Mile Markers 21 and 23 on Monday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

