 

   

Categorized | Hunting, Sports

Hunting schedule for PTA announced for November-December 2018

Posted on November 16, 2018.

MEDIA RELEASE

Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) will be open for the public to hunt:

  • 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., November 17-18, 2018 in (Training Area 1-4)
  • 5:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., December 1-2, 2018 in (Keamuku Maneuver Area (KMA) 3)

PTA supports Hawaii Island public hunting per the Sikes Act of 1960 and PTA Installation Natural Resources Management Plan (INRMP).

In accordance with the PTA Hunting Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) dated August 2018, and the PTA External Hunting SOP dated Aug 2018. For PTA hunting permits go to pta.isportsman.net/registratio…

For questions or more information call Brian Leo, PTA Game Manager at 808-315-1514.

 

PTA hunter check-in stations.

PTA hunter check-in stations.


Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

ad