MEDIA RELEASE

Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) will be open for the public to hunt:

5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., November 17-18, 2018 in (Training Area 1-4)

5:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., December 1-2, 2018 in (Keamuku Maneuver Area (KMA) 3)

PTA supports Hawaii Island public hunting per the Sikes Act of 1960 and PTA Installation Natural Resources Management Plan (INRMP).

In accordance with the PTA Hunting Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) dated August 2018, and the PTA External Hunting SOP dated Aug 2018. For PTA hunting permits go to pta.isportsman.net/registratio…

For questions or more information call Brian Leo, PTA Game Manager at 808-315-1514.

