MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces that the covered play courts and upper baseball fields at Pāhoa District Park will reopen on Monday, November 19, 2018.

The public is invited to a blessing ceremony scheduled for 3 p.m. on November 19 at the covered play courts. Once the blessing ceremony is complete, the covered play courts and upper baseball fields will be open for recreational use.

Repairs are being made to the entire facility, which sustained damage while being used as a temporary evacuation center during the 2018 eruption of the East Rift Zone. Repairs are expected to take approximately 13 months, and parts of the park will be closed intermittently while these repairs are being made. The soccer fields will remain closed until they are repaired and safe for use.

For more information, or to reserve the covered play courts or the upper baseball fields for recreational use, please contact Parks and Recreation, Recreation Division, at

965-6348.

