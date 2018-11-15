

Time-lapse panorama of the Kīlauea Caldera Wide Angle from HVO Observation Tower. November 8-15, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



This 3D model of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō’s crater was created from thermal images during an overflight of the cone. The deepest portion of the crater is about 320 meters (1050 feet) below the crater floor that existed prior to April 30.

No significant changes were observed on today’s overflight of the Lower East Rift Zone. This photo, looking north, shows the eastern portion of Leilani Estates subdivision, now covered by lava. The Fissure 8 cone, which was active for two months, is visible near the center of the photo, with its large drained channel extending north. White steam originates from residual heat in the fissure system. Photo taken Wednesday, November 7, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey This photo shows the widest portion of the Fissure 8 channel, at roughly 425 meters (0.26 miles) across. Photo taken Wednesday, November 7, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey A large black sand beach remains in front of the Pohoiki boat ramp. Roadway construction over the recent lava flows can be seen at the top of the image. Photo taken Wednesday, November 7, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Clear conditions provided good views into the deep crater at Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō. No active lava or signs of increased activity were observed here. The crater walls expose a clear sequence of lava flows and cinder that built the cone in the early 1980s. Photo taken Tuesday, November 6, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Fissure 22 was active in late May near Lanipuna Gardens subdivision, which is now mostly buried by lava flows. During the later stages of Fissure 22 activity, small strombolian-style explosions built a symmetric cinder cone over the vent. Photo taken Tuesday, November 6, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

Kīlauea is not erupting. Low rates of seismicity, deformation, and gas release have not changed significantly over the past week.

Earthquakes continue to occur primarily at Kīlauea’s summit area and south flank, with continued small aftershocks of the May 4, 2018, magnitude-6.9 quake. Seismicity remains low in the lower East Rift Zone (ERZ).

Deformation signals are consistent with magma refilling the middle ERZ. At the summit, tiltmeters have shown little change this week, except for a small DI (deflation-inflation) event.

Sulfur dioxide gas emissions at the summit averaged 50 tonnes/day as reported on October 24, and 75 tonnes/day at Puʻu ʻŌʻō on October 23. There was no sulfur dioxide detected by our instruments in the lower ERZ.

Hazardous conditions still exist at both the lower ERZ and summit. Residents in the lower Puna District and Kīlauea summit areas on the Island of Hawaiʻi should stay informed and heed Hawai‘i County Civil Defense closures, warnings, and messages (www.hawaiicounty.gov/active-al…).

The USGS Volcano Alert level for Mauna Loa remains at NORMAL.

No Hawaii earthquakes received three or more felt reports (minimum to be recounted here) this past week.

Please visit HVO’s website (volcanoes.usgs.gov/hvo) for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea and Mauna Loa updates, volcano photos, maps, recent earthquake info, and more. Call 808-967-8862 for weekly Kīlauea updates. Email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.

