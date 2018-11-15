MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Traffic Division will be conducting maintenance work on traffic signals along various locations in North and South Kona on Monday, November 19, 2018, to Wednesday, November 21, 2018; and on Friday, November 23, 2018, weather conditions permitting.

Work will be done on Kuakini Hwy. intersections at La’aloa Ave., and at Kamehameha III Rd.; and on Māmalahoa Hwy. intersections at Konawaena School Rd., at Onouli Rd., and at Nāpo’opo’o Rd.; and also on the Māmalahoa Hwy. intersection with Hina Lani St. Work is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The signals will be tested for functionality and should not take more than 15 minutes at each intersection. During the testing phase, the intersection will be flashing red in all directions and there will be traffic control personnel on site to facilitate traffic movement.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this maintenance period.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks to the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call the Traffic Division at 961-8341.

