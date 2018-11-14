MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai’i Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ryan Baker.

He is 31-years-old, 5-feet-5 inches, 200 pounds with short blond hair.

He was last seen in the Volcano area on, (November 10), wearing a black tank top with camouflage lettering “Get nuts Hawaii,” dark green shorts, a dark-colored jacket, and black Scott slippers. Baker has a scar between his eyebrows and has “Puna” tattooed on his left-hand knuckles.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



