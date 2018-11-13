MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of November 5, through November 11, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested thirteen (13), motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

So far this year, there have been 944 DUI arrests compared with 997 during the same period last year, a decrease of 5.3 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date

Hāmākua 0 9 North Hilo 0 4 South Hilo 5 231 Puna 3 199 Ka‘ū 0 21 Kona 4 396 South Kohala 0 74 North Kohala 1 10 Island Total 13 944

There have been 1,013 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,170 during the same period last year, a decrease of 13.4 percent.

To date, there were 25 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 27 fatalities, compared with 27 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 29 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 7.4 percent for fatal crashes, and 6.9 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



