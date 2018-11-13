MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense message for 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

The Department of Water Supply (DWS) reports a water main break near Papa‘ikou Gym. Papa‘ikou residents and customers from Maluna Place, and north along Old Mamalahoa Highway, including all side roads, will be without water until DWS personnel repairs the break.

Department of Education reports Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalaniana‘ole Elementary and Intermediate School are closed until water services are restored. The duration of School closure and water outage is undetermined at this time. You are requested to pick up your children from school as soon as possible.

For more information, please call 808-961-8060 during normal business hours, and 808-961-8790 for after-hour emergencies. You can also email DWS here: dws@hawaiidws.org

Thank you and have a safe day. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

