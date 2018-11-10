MEDIA RELEASE

HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES

For the week of Saturday, Nov. 10, to Friday, Nov. 16

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

Road work occurring on the Veteran’s Day holiday will be denoted with HOLIDAY WORK. Areas currently under 24-hour closure will also remain in effect.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) VOLCANO (24-HOUR WORK)

24/7 alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 30 near Volcano National Park on Friday, Nov. 9, through Friday, Nov. 16, for road repairs.

2) VOLCANO

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 29 south of the Volcano National Park Entrance on Tuesday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 16, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

— KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) NORTH KONA

Alternating lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile marker 116 and 117 in the vicinity of Ihilani Place and Kamehameha III Road on Tuesday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 11) —

1) NAALEHU

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile marker 64 and 69 on Tuesday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for grass cutting and shoulder work.

2) PUNALUU

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 11) in both directions at mile marker 57 in the vicinity of Punalu’u Black Sand Beach on Tuesday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for tree clearing operations.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 6.9 to 7.1 at Papaikou on Saturday, Nov. 10, and Monday, Nov. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Tuesday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

2) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 11 at Pepeekeo on Saturday, Nov. 10, and Monday, Nov. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.

3) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 3.6 in Wainaku on Saturday, Nov. 10, and Monday, Nov. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Tuesday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

4) SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Marker 2 to 10 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waiaama Stream Bridge on Tuesday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 16, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work.

5) SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile marker 13 and 15 in the vicinity of Kolekole Bridge and Chin Chuck Road on Tuesday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for grass cutting and shoulder work.

— KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

1) PUNA

Alternating lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 0 to 1.54 on Tuesday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

1) NORTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 20 and 22 on Tuesday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

2) NORTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 23 and 24 on Tuesday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

