MEDIA RELEASE
HONOLULU — The Hawaii State Energy Office (HSEO) will host a series of community meetings across the state next week to gather input for a study being done on future models for utility ownership and regulation in Hawaii.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
- 5:30–7:00 p.m., University of Hawaii at Hilo Campus Center, Hilo, Hawaii
- 6:00-7:30 p.m., Wailuku Community Center, Wailuku, Maui
Wednesday, Nov. 14:
- 6:00-7:30 p.m., Mitchell Pauole Center, Kaunakakai, Molokai
- 5:30-7:00 p.m., NELHA, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
Thursday, Nov. 15:
Friday, Nov. 16:
For more information on the study please visit: energy.hawaii.gov/utility-mode…
