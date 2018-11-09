MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU — The Hawaii State Energy Office (HSEO) will host a series of community meetings across the state next week to gather input for a study being done on future models for utility ownership and regulation in Hawaii.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Wednesday, Nov. 14:

Thursday, Nov. 15:

Friday, Nov. 16:

For more information on the study please visit: energy.hawaii.gov/utility-mode…

