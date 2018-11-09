 

   

Categorized | Business, Energy

State Energy Office hosts community meetings on utility ownership & regulation

Posted on November 9, 2018. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU — The Hawaii State Energy Office (HSEO) will host a series of community meetings across the state next week to gather input for a study being done on future models for utility ownership and regulation in Hawaii.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Wednesday, Nov. 14:

Thursday, Nov. 15:

 

Friday, Nov. 16:

 

For more information on the study please visit: energy.hawaii.gov/utility-mode…


Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: