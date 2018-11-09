MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the owner of some property found in a stolen vehicle.

Police recovered and searched a vehicle recovered on, (October 16). During the search, police found several items that did not belong to the owner of the searched vehicle. Police are hoping that the rightful owner will come forward and claim the items so they can be returned.

The following photos are of the items found which include, tanks and a carrier, a Co2 tank and regulator, a laptop computer, Oxy-Acetylene tank and torch, a lock cutter and a spotlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Elik Vodovoz at (808) 965-2716 or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

