MEDIA RELEASE

Due to changes in global recycling markets, starting December 1, 2018, the County of Hawai’i will no longer accept #5 plastics, plastic grocery bags, nor any clam shell-type plastic (salad, bentos, fruit, etc.) in the mixed recyclable bins at the Recycling & Transfer Stations.

Examples of the #5 (polypropylene) plastics which will no longer be accepted: yogurt and hummus containers, syrup bottles, margarine tubs, prescription bottles and bottle caps.

The plastics that we will continue to accept in the mixed recyclable bins at the Recycling & Transfer Stations are clean #1 (PETE) and #2 (HDPE) plastic bottles, plastic jars, and jugs such as milk, jam, mayonnaise, juice, detergent containers, and household cleaner containers, etc. The following clean materials are also accepted in the mixed recycling bins:

Aluminum Cans and Steel Cans (Non-HI5)

Newspaper and Magazines

Corrugated Cardboard

Boxboard/Paperboard (examples are cereal and cake mix boxes)

Mail and office type paper (No shredded paper)

Please visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org/recycl… for a full list of recyclables which are accepted at the County of Hawai’i Recycling & Transfer Stations.

The intent of the County of Hawai’i Recycling program is to collect materials that can be diverted from the landfill by reusing the products or transporting the materials to market to be remanufactured into new products. Currently, markets for certain types of plastics are being saturated and the markets are demanding higher quality recyclables.

When incorrect or contaminated materials are thrown into the recycling bins, it can cause the entire bin to become contaminated and turns what could have been recycled into trash. Please only recycle what is now being accepted to avoid contamination.

The County of Hawai‘i community can be proud of how much is diverted from the landfill, however we can do better by placing the correct materials in the recycling bins.

For further information, please visit our website at www.hawaiizerowaste.org/recycl… or call 961-8942.

