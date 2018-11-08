MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i Department of Public Works Highway Maintenance Division will begin resurfacing work on Māmalahoa Hwy. (Hwy.11) between Choice Mart and Manago Hotel on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, to Friday, November 16, 2018. Work is scheduled between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., weather and construction conditions permitting.

Alternating lane closures will be in effect and work will be done on one lane at a time. Travel in both directions will be provided. The closures are necessary to complete the work in a timely manner and for the safety of the workers and the traveling public.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and encouraged to use alternate routes.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call the County of Hawai‘i Highway Maintenance Division at 961-8349.

