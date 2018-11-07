MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU– Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) released the following statement on Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ forced resignation:

“In a direct move to undermine the Mueller investigation, Donald Trump forced Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign. I am concerned that the Mueller investigation will now be overseen by Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker – someone who has raised some troubling views about the investigation.

“The President’s actions today make it even more critical that Congress passes bipartisan legislation to protect the Special Counsel’s investigation.

“Our next Attorney General must not only commit to the completion of the Special Counsel’s investigation without interference but also to preserve the independence of the Department of Justice and its law enforcement agencies, enforce our nation’s laws fairly and safeguard the civil and voting rights of all Americans.”

