By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 6:13 p.m. alarm Tuesday (Nov 6) to an ATV Park on Stainback Highway for a report of two lost children on dirt bikes.

After contacting rescue the father of the children located them but they could not get back to the roadway due to being lost in the darkness. Crews used an off-road vehicle to reach the lost group and led them to safety. There were no injuries reported.

