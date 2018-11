MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police have charged a 21-year-old Hilo man in connection with a robbery that occurred on Haili Street in Hilo on the morning of Monday, (November 5).

On Tuesday, (November 6), at 11:00 a.m., detectives charged Elijah Lopez with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and fourth-degree theft.

Lopez is being held at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in lieu of $12,250 bail.

