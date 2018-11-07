MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation is informing the public that the Honoka‘a Rodeo Arena will be closed from November 14, 2018, to January 14, 2019, in order to complete restoration work at the facility.

Purpose of Closure

Departmental staff will be removing all of the compacted dirt and material from inside the arena, which is not draining properly, and replacing it with drain material and red cinder. The red cinder base is solid, and when it rains, the arena will be able to drain quickly while retaining the surface.

This red cinder base will also assist in the mitigation of dust being released beyond the property lines of the facility. The red cinder method was successfully utilized this year in the rodeo arena at the Panaewa Equestrian Complex.

The Department of Parks and Recreation apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause, and thanks the public for their patience and understanding during this facility upgrade.

For more information, please call Parks and Recreation at (808) 961-8311.

