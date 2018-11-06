MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Electric Light customers in various areas of Hawai‘i Island experienced a power interruption this afternoon.

About 5,500 customers experienced a power interruption at 3:15 p.m. when Hawai‘i Electric Light’s Puna Plant tripped offline unexpectedly. Service to the majority of customers was restored within five minutes and service to the remaining 1,600 customers, primarily in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates, was restored by 3:40 p.m. The cause of the trip is under investigation.

To report a power outage, please call (808) 969-6666. Outage information and updates are posted on Hawai‘i Electric Light’s Twitter account @HIElectricLight.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



