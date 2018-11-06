MEDIA RELEASE

Military units from Oahu (U.S. Marines) are scheduled to complete training in the first week of November and then to redeploy their equipment back to Oahu from Kawaihae Harbor.

For the community’s awareness, upcoming convoy movements follow:

Nov. 5-9, PTA to Kawaihae Harbor, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hawaii Army National Guard and active duty Army units based on Oahu are also scheduled to conduct various types of training here over several weeks in November that may be heard or observed by surrounding communities.

Training is scheduled during the following dates:

Nov. 6-20 Aerial Gunnery, Small Arms, and Anti-Tank Gunnery

Nov. 28-29 Close Air Support (Jets and Helicopters)

Training dates are subject to change based on environmental and other factors. Weather, such as overcast conditions, can increase noise and vibrations, making them sound louder (mortars, artillery, close air support and small arms fire). Should individuals hear noise, there is no immediate danger.

Additionally, as an early notification, PTA will not have any live fire from Dec. 15 to Jan. 5, 2019.

The military appreciates the understanding and continued support of local Hawai‘i Island communities. While sometimes loud, this training is critical to ensure military units and service members are ready to accomplish their mission and return home safely.

To report concerns related to noise or training, contact the PTA Community Liaison, Mike Donnelly, either by calling (808) 969-2411, or emailing michael.o.donnelly.ctr@mail.mi….

