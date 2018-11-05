 

   

Police DUI stats for the week of October 29-November 4, 2018

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of October 29, through November 4, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested eighteen (18), motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 931 DUI arrests compared with 974 during the same period last year, a decrease of 4.4 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District Weekly Total  Year to Date
Hāmākua 0 9
North Hilo 0 4
South Hilo 3 226
Puna 2 196
Ka‘ū 2 21
Kona 9 392
South Kohala 2 74
North Kohala 0 9
Island Total 18 931

There have been 989 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,154 during the same period last year, a decrease of 14.3 percent.

To date, there were 24 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 26 fatalities, compared with 26 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 28 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 7.7 percent for fatal crashes, and 7.1 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.


