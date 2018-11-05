MEDIA RELEASE

A 50-year-old man fell into the waters at the end of Beach Road in the Hawaiian Beaches area of the Puna District over the weekend.

Hawaiʻi Police and Hawaiʻi Fire responded to the area of Beach Road, Sunday, (November 4), at about 8:54 p.m., on a report of a man that fell into the ocean. The man was with a group of about five other people when the incident occurred.

HFD was not successful in retrieving him due to the high surf and weather conditions that included very large wave sets and the high cliff area that affected the operation. The area has been secured, and the retrieval efforts will resume later today.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending the investigation, which is being conducted by the Hawaiʻi Police Investigations Section.

