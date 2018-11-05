MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii, HI, November 5- Gasoline prices in Hawaii have risen 6.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $4.12/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 355 stations in Hawaii. This compares with the national average that has fallen 7.0 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.73/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on November 5 in Hawaii have ranged widely over the last five years:

$3.41/g in 2017, $2.91/g in 2016, $2.87/g in 2015, $4.02/g in 2014 and $4.07/g in 2013.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 70.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 11.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has dropped 17.7 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 20.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Areas near Hawaii and their current gas price climate:

Alaska- $3.44/g, up 4.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.39/g.

Anchorage- $3.25/g, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.27/g.

Honolulu- $3.74/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.76/g.

“Motorists have just enjoyed the largest one week decline in average gas prices in 2018 with the national average falling to its lowest level since April,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Oil markets have been weak as refinery maintenance season has slowed down crude oil inputs, leading to oil inventories that have risen noticeably. In addition, jitters over the economy and stock market have helped to push values down. But beware- any politician taking credit ahead of the elections is absolutely pulling your leg. We should see prices move lower yet again- but this behavior is par for the course every autumn. In addition, sanctions on Iran were reimposed yesterday, but while some countries that import oil from Iran have waivers, those waivers may be temporary- so the drop at the pump may not continue indefinitely.”

For Hawaii Island gas prices and trends visit — www.hawaii247.com/gas

