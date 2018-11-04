MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i Department of Public Works Highway Maintenance Division will begin resurfacing work on Kamehameha Ave. between Waiānuenue Ave. and Ponahawai St. on Monday, November 5, 2018, and on Thursday, November 8, 2018. Work on both days is scheduled between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather and construction conditions permitting.

On Monday, the Waiānuenue Ave. / Kamehameha Ave. intersection will be closed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution as heavy vehicles will be in the work zone, and are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area during the scheduled work times. Alternating lane closures will be in effect and work will be done on one lane at a time. Travel in both directions will be provided with traffic control personnel posted in the area to facilitate traffic movement.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks to the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call the Highway Maintenance Division at 961-8349.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



