MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Island Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Glen Miller, who has been missing since October 30, 2018. He was last seen in Keaau and requires medication for a medical condition.

MILLER is described as 6’2″, 170 pounds, blue eyes, and brown hair. He may be operating a black Mazda four-door sedan, with Hawaii plate ZAX-191.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 808-935-3311 or the Pahoa Station at 808-965-2716.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google