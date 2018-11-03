MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no roadwork scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 6, in observance of Election Day.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KA‘U

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) near Mile Marker 57 in the vicinity of Ninole Loop Road on Monday Nov. 5 and Wednesday, Nov. 7, through Friday Nov. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for tree clearing operations.

2) VOLCANO (24-HOUR WORK)

24/7 alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 30 near Volcano National Park on Friday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 9, for road repairs.

3) VOLCANO

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 29 south of the Volcano National Park Entrance on Monday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 9, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

— KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) NORTH KONA

Alternating lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile marker 117 and 119 in the vicinity of Seaview Circle and Kamehameha III Road on Monday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 6.6 to 7.1 at Papaikou on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

2) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 3.6 in Wainaku on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

3) SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 11 at Pepeekeo on Monday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

4) SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 14 to 16 on Monday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

— KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

1) PUNA

Alternating lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 0 to 1.54 on Monday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

1) NORTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 20 and 22 on Monday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

2) NORTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 23 and 24 on Monday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

