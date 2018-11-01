MEDIA RELEASE

Big Island Police are investigating the suspicious death of a six-year-old boy after the child died Wednesday evening.

On, (October 31), at approximately 4:30 p.m., Kona patrol officers responded to a call at the Kailua Fire Station involving a 6-year-old male who had been taken there by family members while unconscious. The child was reportedly involved in an incident at an apartment complex in the 74-900 block of Manawalea Street in Kailua-Kona.

The child was transported from the Kailua Fire Station to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Injuries sustained by the child were not consistent with an accident. Police have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Division are continuing their investigation into the child’s death.

Police are seeking witnesses who were in the area of the apartment complex, who may have witnessed a commotion, to contact Detective Jerome Manuel at (808) 326-4646 ext. 262 or via email at jerome.manuel@hawaiicounty.gov or call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

