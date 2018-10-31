MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Hawaii Island residents of an increase in air activity over the Hilo area from Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, through Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, as the Hawaii Air National Guard (HIANG) will be operating and repositioning four F-22 Raptors at the Hilo International Airport.

HIANG will be continuing their initiative to conduct logistics capabilities training in case the aircraft will be diverted to alternate airfields in the Hawaiian Islands. During this time, a viewing exhibit of the F-22 Raptors will be open to interested members of the public, on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, and Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The aircraft will be located on the ramp on the east end of the terminal. To view a map of the exhibit, please click here. Attendees may enter through Gate 1 and parking will be available in the public parking lot.

For questions or inquiries on the event, please contact the Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office at (808) 733-4258.

