Dating back 2,000 years to the Celtic festival of Samhain, Halloween is an ancient tradition associated with images of witches, ghosts, and vampires. Today, Halloween has evolved into a celebration characterized by child-friendly activities like trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, and dressing in costumes.
The following facts are made possible by the invaluable responses to the U.S. Census Bureau’s surveys. We appreciate the public’s cooperation as we continuously measure America’s people, places and economy.
Trick or Treat!
The estimated number of potential trick-or-treaters in 2017 — children ages 5 to 14. Source: 2017 Population Estimates, Table PEPASR6H
The number of potential stops for trick-or-treaters to occupied housing units. Source: Housing Vacancies and Homeownership, Table 8
Hauntingly Delicious Economic Statistics
The number of people employed by U.S. manufacturing establishments that produced chocolate and cocoa products in 2016. Sources: 2016 Annual Survey of Manufactures, NAICS 311351, 311352
The number of U.S. confectionary and nut stores that sold candy and other confectionary products in 2016. Source: 2016 County Business Patterns, NAICS 445292
The number of formal wear and costume rental establishments in the United States in 2016. Source: 2016 County Business Patterns, NAICS 532220
Scary Places
Tombstone, Ariz. (estimated population 1,296)
Source: 2017 Population Estimates
Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. (estimated population 10,218)
Source: 2017 Population Estimates
Kill Devil Hills, N.C. (estimated population 7,117)
Source: 2017 Population Estimates
Yellville, Ark. (estimated population 1,159)
Source: 2017 Population Estimates
Transylvania County, N.C. (estimated population 33,956)
Source: 2017 Population Estimates
Slaughter Beach, Del. (estimated population 234)
Source: 2017 Population Estimates
Casper, Wyo. (estimated population 57,814)
Source: 2017 Population Estimates
Scarville, Iowa (estimated population 70)
Source: 2017 Population Estimates
