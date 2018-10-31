MEDIA RELEASE

Under the direction of the Hawaii State Legislature, the Hawaii State Energy Office (HSEO) within the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism is undertaking a study on the future of electric utility ownership and regulatory models in Hawaii.

HSEO has contracted with Boston-based London Economics International to carry out the study, which is expected to be completed by January 2019.

As a part of this study, you are invited to share your thoughts and input on the future of electric utility ownership and regulatory models including the role of performance based regulation in achieving state energy goals, including achieving 100% renewable energy and minimizing rate increases. We welcome everyone’s participation and request that you register via the meeting flyers accessed through the links below. Light refreshments will be served.

The meetings will occur statewide, November 13-16, 2018 as follows:

Tuesday, November 13

5:30–7:00 p.m., UH Hilo Campus Center, Hilo, Hawaii

6:00-7:30 p.m., Wailuku Community Center, Wailuku, Maui

Wednesday, November 14

6:00-7:30 p.m., Mitchell Pauole Center, Kaunakakai, Molokai

5:30-7:00 p.m., NELHA, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

Thursday, November 15

6:00-7:30 p.m., Lanai Community Center, Lanai City, Lanai

5:30-7:00 p.m., Kauai High School Dining Hall, Lihue, Kauai

Friday, November 16

6:00-7:30 p.m., FTZ Homer Maxey Conference Center, Honolulu, Oahu

We welcome everyone’s participation. If you have any questions or are unable to attend a meeting and would like to provide feedback via email, please contact us at dbedt.utilitybizmodstudy@hawai…. The meeting material will be posted on energy.hawaii.gov/utility-mode…

We look forward to your participation and input.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



