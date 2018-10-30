MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of October 22, through October 28, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested twenty-two (22), motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 913 DUI arrests compared with 950 during the same period last year, a decrease of 3.9 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date

Hāmākua 0 9 North Hilo 0 4 South Hilo 7 223 Puna 0 194 Ka‘ū 0 19 Kona 13 383 South Kohala 2 72 North Kohala 0 9 Island Total 22 913

There have been 1,041 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,136 during the same period last year, a decrease of 8.4 percent.

To date, there were 24 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 26 fatalities, compared with 26 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 28 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 7.7 percent for fatal crashes, and 7.1 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



