MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: CUSTOMERS ALONG KUPIPI STREET, UʻU STREET, KEAHOLE AIRPORT ROAD, PAOʻO STREET, HALALU STREET, AULEPE STREET AND ANY SIDE ROADS AND LANES; NORTH KONA, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test along Kupipi Street between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 1, 2018.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. Robert Ravenscraft, District Supervisor, at 322-0600.

DATE: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2018

TIME: 4:00 A.M. TO 5:00 A.M.

DEPARTMENT OF WATER SUPPLY

COUNTY OF HAWAI‘I

