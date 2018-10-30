MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i Mass Transit Agency is closing its satellite office at the County building at 25 Aupuni Street on Friday, November 2, and is moving its sales office for bus passes and taxi coupons to the Agency’s main office near the Hilo Transfer Station.

The new sales office effective Monday, November 5, will be at the recently-opened Mass Transit Agency building at 2299 Ho‘olaulima Street, Hilo, where bus passes and taxi coupons can be paid for with cash or personal checks. Customers are encouraged to mail order bus passes or taxi coupons, and the Agency will mail them to the customer free of charge.

Customers may also purchase bus passes and taxi coupons at the Mo‘oheau Bus Station in Downtown Hilo, with cash only.

The closing of the satellite office is a consolidation of operations amid the arrival of the new Mass Transit Administrator, Brenda Carreira, on November 1.

For further information, please contact the Mass Transit Agency at 961-8744.

