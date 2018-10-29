MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police have located a 25-year-old Puna man who was wanted for outstanding warrants.

At 8 a.m., Friday morning, (October 26), police arrested and charged Curtis Brown without incident. Brown was apprehended in Pahoa Village for his 2 outstanding no-bail warrants. Brown was further arrested and charged for Promotion of a Dangerous Drug 3 and Promotion of a Detrimental Drug 3 with bail set at $11,000.

He was taken to the Hilo cellblock pending his initial court appearance on Monday (October 29) in the Puna District Court.

