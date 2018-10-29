MEDIA RELEASE

Wanted for felony assault, and considered dangerous, Drew Camacho a 34-year-old Kona man, 5 feet 11 inches in height, 165 pounds, brown eyes, and short black hair. Camacho has numerous tattoos on both arms, and about the body.

Camacho assaulted a female and male at their residence located off of Kaiminani Drive in Kona on Monday (Oct 29) in the morning hours. Camacho left the area in a black 1998 Honda Civic, with graffiti writing on it, with license plate number ZCG 186. If located or observed, do not approach, contact Police.

