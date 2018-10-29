MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: CUSTOMERS ALONG KAUNAʻOA DRIVE, INCLUDING AELOA STREET, NORTH AND SOUTH KIEKIENA PLACE, NORTH AND SOUTH KEWAI PLACE, KAUNAʻOA NUI ROAD, KAUNAʻOA IKI ROAD, KAUNAʻOA LII PLACE, AND ANY SIDE LANES OR ROADS; SOUTH KOHALA, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test along Kaunaʻoa Drive between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. William O’Neil Jr., District Supervisor, at 808-887-3030.

DATE: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2018

TIME: 9:00 A.M. TO 10:00 A.M.

DEPARTMENT OF WATER SUPPLY

COUNTY OF HAWAI‘I

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



