MEDIA RELEASE

A 41-year-old male has been arrested by South Kohala Patrol officers following investigations into three criminal property damage investigations.

On September 7, 2018, officers working in the South Kohala District received a report of criminal property damage that occurred at the Waimea Ball Park. Officers responded to the scene and discovered that two picnic tables had been damaged. The damages sustained were valued at $975.00.

On September 17, 2018, South Kohala Patrol officers responded to a report of criminal property damage that occurred at a business establishment located in the 65-1100 block of Māmalahoa Highway in Kamuela. Officers determined that earlier that morning, while parked and unattended, a company vehicle sustained an estimated $675.00 in damages.

On October 5, 2018, South Kohala Patrol officers responded to a report of criminal property damage that occurred at a business establishment located in the 67-1100 block of Māmalahoa Highway in Kamuela. Officers learned that an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) sustained an estimated $2,779.20 in damages.

As officers continued the investigations, Lindsey King Rego, a 41-year-old man, of no permanent address, was identified as the person responsible for the above-mentioned incidents.

On Thursday (October 25) morning, officers located and arrested Rego at a residence in Kamuela. Incident to arrest, officers conducted a search of Rego’s person and located one unspent round of ammunition.

On Thursday afternoon, Rego was charged with one count of Criminal Property Damage in the Second Degree, two counts of Criminal Property Damage in the Third Degree, and one count of Ownership or Possession Prohibited. His total bail was set at $16,000. He remained in police custody at the Hilo Police Station pending his initial court appearance at the Hilo District Court today.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department asks anyone with information about these investigations to contact Officer Kenneth Walker at (808)887-3080 or Central Dispatch at (808)935-3311.

