MEDIA RELEASE

In response to complaints received from the public about possible narcotics distribution at a scooter rental business off of Aliʻi Drive, on Tuesday (October 23), at approximately 9:15 a.m., Area II Vice officers executed search warrants at the scooter rental business and a residence off of Kupuna Street in Kailua-Kona.

At the Aliʻi Drive business, officers recovered 2.3 grams of cocaine and 58 grams of marijuana packaged for distribution as cigarettes in plastic containers and buds in sealed bags. As a result, officers arrested 39-year-old John Haley for the offenses of promotion of a dangerous drug in the first degree, promotion of a detrimental drug in the first degree and promotion of a detrimental drug in the second degree.

Upon arresting Haley, Area II Vice officers then executed search warrants at Haley’s residence off of Kupuna Street, where officers recovered an additional 315.5 grams (11.2 ounces) of marijuana packaged for distribution and a digital scale with a minute amount of cocaine on it. At the residence, officers arrested 20-year-old Julianna Jochumson for the offenses of promotion of a dangerous drug in the third degree, promotion of a detrimental drug in the second degree and drug paraphernalia. John Haley was also arrested for the additional offenses from violations at his residence.

After conferring with prosecutors, both parties were charged for the offenses they were arrested for with bail set at $72,250 for John Haley and $2,275 for Jochumson. Jochumson was released on Tuesday (October 23) after posting bail. Haley was released to district court on Wednesday (October 24).

We encourage community members to continue reporting suspected drug activity.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



