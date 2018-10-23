MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of October 15, through October 21, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested thirteen (13) motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 891 DUI arrests compared with 929 during the same period last year, a decrease of 4.1 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date

Hāmākua 0 9 North Hilo 0 4 South Hilo 3 216 Puna 2 194 Ka‘ū 0 19 Kona 7 370 South Kohala 1 70 North Kohala 0 9 Island Total 13 891

There have been 955 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,103 during the same period last year, a decrease of 13.4 percent.

To date, there were 24 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 26 fatalities, compared with 25 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 27 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 4 percent for fatal crashes, and 3.7 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

