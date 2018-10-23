By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 9:29 a.m. alarm Tuesday (Oct 23) to an area about 200 yards east of the Keaau Transfer Station on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) for a leaking propane tank alongside the roadway.

An unattended five-gallon propane tank was leaking from a hole on the top of the tank. Fire personnel shut down the Hilo bound lane to prevent the possibility of igniting the leaking propane gas. cars were contra-flowed to the other lane. The fire department’s Hazmat crew was able to safely release the rest of the propane from the tank.

There were no injuries reported, the source of the tank was unknown according to fire dispatch.

