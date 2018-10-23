MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: CUSTOMERS WITHIN KEAUKAHA MILITARY RESERVATION AND ALONG KEKŪANAŌʻA STREET (AIRPORT ROAD) BETWEEN KANOELEHUA AVENUE AND HILO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT INCLUDING MOKUEA STREET, AKAHANA STREET, ʻAILOLO STREET, LELEAOA STREET, KEKŪANAŌʻA PLACE, AND ANY SIDE ROADS AND LANES; SOUTH HILO, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test within the Keaukaha Military Reservation along Earl’s Circle between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 25, 2018.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. Carl Nishimura, District Supervisor, at 961-8790.

DATE: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2018

TIME: 9:00 A.M. TO 10:00 A.M.

DEPARTMENT OF WATER SUPPLY

COUNTY OF HAWAI‘I

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



