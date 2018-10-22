MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Traffic Division will be restriping Leilani St. from Kanoelehua Ave. to Railroad Ave. Work is scheduled between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. from Monday, October 22, 2018, and is expected to be completed by Wednesday, October 31, 2018, weather conditions permitting. No roadwork will occur on the weekend.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to drive with caution. Special off-duty police officers will be posted in the area to facilitate traffic movement.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call 961-8341.

