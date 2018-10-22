MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is encouraging the public to participate in a nationwide prescription drug take-back initiative.

On Saturday, (October 27), members of the public may turn in unused, unneeded or expired prescription medications between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the following collection sites for safe, anonymous disposal:

Hilo

Ka Waena Lapaʻau Medical Complex parking lot

670 Ponahawai Street

Kailua-Kona

Kona police station parking lot

74-0611 Hale Makaʻi Place

Tablets, capsules and all other solid dosage forms of medication will be accepted. New or used needles and syringes will not be accepted.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative.

Having unused and expired medicine in your home increases the risk of prescription drug abuse and accidental poisoning. Proper disposal also helps reduce the risk of prescription drugs entering a human water supply or potentially harming aquatic life.

For more information about the drug take-back program, visit www.dea.gov

