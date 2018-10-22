MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a stolen Toyota, Tacoma truck and two-wheel trailer removed from a parking lot in the Keaau area on September 28, 2018.

The truck has a bug guard on the hood and a silver “bull” type bar on the front-end. The trailer is described as a two-wheel wooden type trailer that had white fender skirts and carrying a pile of wooden pallets.

Police are asking anyone with information on the stolen truck and trailer to contact Officer Paul Wright at 808-965-2716, the police non-emergency number 808-935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.

Tipsters to Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a reward.

(RE: 18-003233)

