MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KA‘U

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions at Mile Marker 57 in the vicinity of Ninole Loop Road from Monday, Oct. 22, through Friday, Oct. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) VOLCANO (24-HOUR WORK)

24/7 alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 30 near Volcano National Park from Friday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 26, for road repairs.

3) VOLCANO

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 31 near Mauna Loa Road on Monday, Oct. 22, through Friday, Oct. 26, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Marker 2 to 10 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waiaama Stream Bridge on Monday, Oct. 22, through Friday, Oct. 26, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work. There is a possible detour through Wainaku.

2) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 6.6 to 7.1 at Papaikou on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 22, through Friday, Oct. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

3) SOUTH HILO (24-HOUR WORK)

24/7 alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 11 at Pepeekeo from Friday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 26, for road repairs.

4) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 3.6 in Wainaku on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 22, through Friday, Oct. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

— QUEEN KAAHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19) —

1) SOUTH KOHALA (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Queen Kaahumanu Highway (Route 19), in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 67 at the Kawaihae Road Intersection on Saturday, Oct. 20 and Sunday, Oct. 21, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., for road repairs.

— KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250) —

1) SOUTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between Mile Marker 7.2 and 9.2 on Monday, Oct. 22, through Friday, Oct. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail work.

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

1) SOUTH KOHALA

Tentative lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) at mile marker 10.6 on Monday, Oct. 22, through Friday, Oct. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for driveway installation.

