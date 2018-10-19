MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i Fire Department is alerting the public to a telephone scam involving solicitations for donations for the Fire Department.

“The Fire Department does not engage in the solicitation of monetary donations,” said Fire Chief Darren Rosario. “Any member of the public receiving such calls should disregard the solicitation, and report it the Police.”

To report suspected telephone scams, please call the Hawai’i Police Department’s non-emergency number at 935-3311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



