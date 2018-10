MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen CASE backhoe with a hydraulic hammer, stolen from Fern Forest, South Glenwood. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Kennanlee Ouranitsas of the Puna Patrol at 808-965-2716 or the police non-emergency number 808-935-331.

Persons wanting to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.

(RE:Case # 18-009174)

