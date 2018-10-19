MEDIA RELEASE

Flash Flood Watch

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood watch for Hawaii Island through Saturday afternoon (Oct 20).

An approaching upper-level disturbance will further destabilize the air mass, with abundant low-level moisture already in place. Slow-moving and persistent heavy showers and thunderstorms will bring the threat of flash flooding.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility, and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain. Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

High Surf Advisory

A powerful storm in the southern hemisphere generated a long period south swell will begin to arrive today (Oct 19), and then peak over the weekend. The swell will remain elevated through Monday, then gradually diminish.

A high surf advisory is in effect for Hawaii Island in Kona, Ka‘ū, along with north and east Kohala shores.

Surf is forecast to increase to 8-12 feet with locally higher sets possible. The surf will build today and peak over the weekend.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

